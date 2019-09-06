Coach Andrea Keller
A full complement of returning starters in a new coach’s second season should mark growth for Coach Andrea Keller’s Mustang squad in 2019. An 8-27 record a year ago belied the steady improvement of Keller’s very young team in 2018, and with a year of experience, the group hopes to take a big step forward this season.
Makinley Smith returns as an outside hitter for her senior season and will lead a core of players like juniors Sadie and Heidi Leach and Myah Olson. Keller says she is expecting fellow juniors Alexis Wilson, Sydney Smith and sophomore Jaiden Taylor to step into contributing roles, as well.
Coach Keller believes this is the season that her team will mature beyond some of the mistakes they made last year, becoming more mentally tough and confident. The team has several players who can play in multiple spots, which Keller says will be a big strength this season, along with the returning experience, as the Mustangs look to take a big step forward in their league this season.
Schedule
8-31 @ Perry-Lecompton
9-3 vs. Axtell and Onaga Home
9-10 @ Wetmore w. Clifton Clyde
9-12 vs. JH, AHS and MH-MA
9-14 @ Frankfort Tourney
9-17 vs. Hanover and Frankfort Home
9-21 @ Hiawatha Tourney
9-24 @ Onaga vs. Linn and Troy
9-28 JV Tourney Home
10-1 @ Washington Cty w/ Centralia/Clifton
10-8 vs. Valley Heights and Wetmore Home
10-10 vs. Riverside Home
10-15 @ Washington Co. w/Blue Valley
10-19 TVL Tourney @ Onaga
10-22 Regionals TBA
10-26 Sub-state TBA
