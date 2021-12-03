Coach Frank Speer
The Mustangs saw some postseason success for a couple individuals last season, and will look to build on that with a small but talented team for Coach Frank Speer. The Mustangs have seven competitors out for the season, with three of those having at least two wins in districts or later, and those competitors will be leaned on to lead the team into the 2021-22 season.
Returning sophomore Cameron Yuill ventured the furthest of any Mustang into the postseason a year ago, making his way into the sub-state bracket, but falling just short of the State meet. Yuill took 2nd in districts and 3rd in regionals, while Cooper Clark won his district bracket, but came in 5th at regionals, failing to qualify for sub-state. Michael Lackey went 2-2 in his junior season in districts, failing to move on to regionals, but showing promise heading into his senior season. That group of leaders will be joined by Daniel Silva, Draven Henninger and Myleigh Harwell on the roster.
Speer will expect his athletes to work hard day in, day out, and improving on a daily basis will be the key to putting more competitors in position to win in the postseason and for those who have already tested the waters later in the year to travel further toward State success.
Schedule
12/4/21 Highland Park Tournament 9:00 a.m.
12/11/21 Onaga Tournament 9:30 a.m.
12/16/21 Rossville Tourn. @ St. Mary’s HS 4:00 p.m.
12/18/21 ACCHS Girls Tournament 10:00 a.m.
1/3/22 Riverside Wrestling Mixer 5:00 p.m.
1/8/22 Rossville Invitational 9:30 a.m.
1/13/22 Maur Hill Mixer 5:00 p.m.
1/15/22 St. Mary’s Tournament 9:00 a.m.
1/21/22 Holton JV Meet 3:30 p.m.
1/22/22 Holton Tournament 9:30 a.m.
1/29/22 Shawnee Mission North Tourn. 9:00 a.m.
2/4/22 Onaga Jamboree 3:00 p.m.
2/12/22 Chase County Tournament 9:30 a.m.
2/11-12/22 Girls Regionals TBD
2/18-19/22 Boys Regional TBD
2/23-24/22 Girls State Wrestling TBD
2/25-26/22 Boys State Wrestling TBD
