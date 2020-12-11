DW Wrestle

By Marla Taylor

Doniphan West Wrestlers: from left, Cameron Yuill, Dillon Williams, Cooper Clark, Michael Lackey, Jacob Lackey. Not pictured: Maelisa Moppin.

DECEMBER 12 Onaga @ 9:30 a.m.

17 Rossville @ 4 p.m.

JANUARY 9 Rossville @ 9:30 a.m.

14 Maur Hill @ 5 p.m.

16 St. Marys @ 9 a.m.s

23 ACCHS girls @ 9 a.m.

30 Shawnee Mission North @ 9 a.m. FEBRUARY 5 Onaga @ 3 p.m.

13 Chase County @ 9:30 a.m. TBA Feb. 12-13 Girls Regional

Feb. 19-20 Boys Regional

Feb.24-25 Girls State Salina

Feb. 26-27 Boys State Hay

