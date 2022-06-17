Fitness Den is located at 526 Oregon St., in Hiawatha and recently changed ownership and business name.
Cindy Wolfe is owner and Holle Lancaster is manager of the fitness center, which has been in business for several years in downtown Hiawatha.
Fitness Den offers a variety of equipment, including a Matrix line that includes weight machines, treadmills, ascent trainers, hybrid cycles, free weights and kettle balls along with a Nustep.
With the change of ownership comes some improvements and projects. Gym clients will see a facelift inside along with some upgraded equipment, and there will be new software allowing members to sign up and pay online. There will be a new door system installed, which allows members 24-hour access with their phone and key fab.
Fitness Den is also looking into adding training programs and classes this year.
