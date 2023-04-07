Hiawatha Baseball

PHOTO By Joey May

Hiawatha Baseball: front (l-r) Blaine Grier, Michael Jensen, Karson Henry, Konner Chandler, Rhen Hageman, Lucas Lancaster, Lane Kesler, Owen Pyle, Blake Parker, Ethan Morton, Tagen Diller; second, Dalton Siebenmorgan, Payton Teel, Micah Oldham, Alex Pyle, Josh Monaghan, Paul Mueller, Aden Grathwohl, Bradyn Newell, Tyler Stevens, Copper Jacobsen, Tyler Willich; third, Assist. Coach Danny Siebenmorgen, Assist. Coach Wil Lancaster, Carter Peters, Josh Smith, Xavier Oldham, Camden Thonen, Memphis Wahwahsuck, Matt Monaghan, Kade Pyle, Coach Curt Weldon.

 By Joey May

Coach Curt Weldon

A year after finishing with their first winning season in the 5-year history of the Red Hawk program, the Hiawatha squad and Coach Curt Weldon return with high hopes for the 2023 season. The Hawks will be moving forward, though, without two of the top pitchers in the Big 7, as Joel Bryan and Carson Gilbert along with another pair of seniors have graduated. The team will also be without senior Josh Smith and sophomore Tyler Willich, a pair of starters on the infield who are still working through injuries from the football season.

