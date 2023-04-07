Hiawatha Baseball

A year after finishing with their first winning season in the 5-year history of the Red Hawk program, the Hiawatha squad and Coach Curt Weldon return with high hopes for the 2023 season. The Hawks will be moving forward, though, without two of the top pitchers in the Big 7, as Joel Bryan and Carson Gilbert along with another pair of seniors have graduated. The team will also be without senior Josh Smith and sophomore Tyler Willich, a pair of starters on the infield who are still working through injuries from the football season.
Ashton Rockey and Xavier Oldham will return to lead the team as 3-year starters, with Matt Monaghan moving behind the plate in his second year as a starter. Weldon says seniors Kade Pyle, Carter Peters, Camden Thonen and Memphis Wahwahsuck have put in their time and are ready to fill key roles for the team this spring, along with a cast of underclassmen who have spent the spring battling for playing time.
“Our seniors are the best group I’ve ever had,” said Weldon, “They have played together for years [and] their leadership is infectious, as each one of them brings something different to the team.” The 6th-year coach believes that quick development of the team’s youth could push the Hawks right into the thick of the Big 7 race. “We have to have our pitchers go deep in games...and stay out of the big defensive innings.”
