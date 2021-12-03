Coach Garry Smith
The Red Hawks may be replacing four of their five starters heading into Coach Garry Smith’s fourth season leading the Hiawatha program, but the team returns their top scorer and several other key contributors from a year ago, and the team is hoping to put in good work in a Big 7 league that is as tough as ever.
Carson Gilbert, and his 17 points per game, return for his senior season, and will be joined in the backcourt by juniors Ashton Rockey and Brandt Barnhill, each of whom played a lot of big minutes in 2020-2021. Joel Bryan is back for his senior season, as well, to lead the frontcourt, after missing a good portion of last season due to injury. His absence last year allowed for Tyler Davis and Jake Reiger to pick up minutes, and with Austin Coffelt and Mitch Bryan gone, both Davis and Reiger will look to be regular contributors for the Hawks.
Smith will keep the team running up and down the floor, pressing and running as they have done since Smith took over the program. The Red Hawks should be able to score the ball well, especially if Rockey and Barnhill take steps forward offensively this season, and team will look to replace the rebounding they lost in the offseason, as Hiawatha hopes to put a complete team on the court that can compete against the top clubs in the Big 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.