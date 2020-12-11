Coach Garry Smith
The Red Hawks graduated all of their starters from a season ago, but in Coach Garry Smith’s high-energy system, there were plenty of minutes for the new wave of seniors who will handle the majority of the team’s minutes this season.
Trent Kolb, Alex Rockey and Joel Bryan all picked up plenty of action in the back court last season, and will key the team’s full court press this year. Austin Coffelt was a major producer last year for Hiawatha, picking up minutes in high leverage moments in big games a year ago.
Coach Smith will need his new starting lineup to develop confidence and mesh early in the season if the Hawks hope to keep up in the Big 7, but with several players who showed great signs of growth throughout last season, Hiawatha could be on track for a strong season.
With a few delays due to COVID, Hiawatha is set to hit the court Friday, Dec. 11 at home.
(Editor’s Note: Due to the Hiawatha schools being on remote learning until Dec. 9, team photos were not available by press time. Also due to COVID-related quarantines, the schedule is subject to change.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.