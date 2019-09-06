Coach Becky Shamburg
Continuing a long string of success is the focus for Coach Becky Shamburg and her Red Hawk squad this season. Both the boys and girls teams each finished in the top ten at the 2018 State meet, and many of the team’s top runners will return in 2019.
Former State Champ Liz Kettler graduated after missing some time in 2018, along with fellow senior Mary Rosa, who was the team’s top finisher with a 7th place run at Sate, and another strong part of the team’s State finish, Jasmine Morey, while Liam Jones graduated for the boys. Returning for the ladies are Kate Madsen and Madison Gilbert to lead the Lady Red Hawks, and Coach Shamburg says freshman Emma Boswell and Darcy Lierz will compete for varsity time. On the boys side, Justin Hodge is back after a strong sophomore season, along with Christian Shaffer and Taylor Hughes, with freshmen Camden Bachman, Matt Monaghan, Carter Peters and David Keo battling with returners Ethan Pruitt, Mitch Bryan and Dalton Simmer for varsity spots.
Shamburg’s runners have been busy training all summer, and with their recent trip to Colorado, should again be solidified with a strong team bond. The team will look to fill key depth at the varsity level as they continue to build on their dynasty, but while not sharing specific goals, Shamburg insists that expectations continue to be very high for her team.
Schedule
9/7 @ Marysville 9 a.m.
9/12 @ Holton 4 p.m.
9/19 Hiawatha Invite 4 p.m.
9/26 @ Nemaha Central 4 p.m.
9/28 @ Rim Rock 9 a.m.
10/3 @ Horton 4 p.m.
10/10 @ St. James Acad. 4 p.m.
10/17 League @ Home 4 p.m.
10/26 Regionals TBA
11/2 State TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.