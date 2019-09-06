Coach Michael Downard
Another year brings another new coach to the Hiawatha sidelines, as Michael Downard will step into the head coaching role in 2019, hoping to make an immediate mark on the team. As the team’s third coach in three years, Downard will need to get a team heavy on upperclassmen to buy in quickly, as the team hopes to take a leap forward from last year’s disappointing 2-7 finish.
Injuries diminished the offensive line a year ago, but experienced gained from players who will step in this season should help the squad, as two mainstays were lost to graduation. Downard says that sophomore Avery Meisenhiemer and a few others will join the rotation with returning starters Matthew Shafer and Hunter Moore. The backfield is also thin after losing almost all of last year’s production, where Cody Nevels and Jace Grubb will handle the majority of the carries. The big play combo of Tyler Brockhoff and Michael Moreno return for their senior season, as the pair look to lead a high flying offense in their senior seasons. On the defensive side, Moreno and Trent Kolb will anchor the secondary and Kade Tollefson returns at linebacker, while the rest of the team will see a shakeup with new starters and a few familiar faces in new positions.
The Red Hawks open the year at Riverside on September 6th before a very trying schedule picks up in week two. This season marks the final year for a productive group of seniors who have the chance to put together a solid season despite an unwelcoming lineup of opponents.
Schedule
9/6 V @ Riverside 7 p.m.
9/9 JV Home vs. Riverside 4:30 p.m.
9/13 V Homecoming vs. Nemaha 7 p.m.
9/16 JV @ Nemaha 4:30 p.m.
9/20 V@ Jeff West 7 p.m.
9/23 JV Home vs. Jeff West 4:30 p.m.
9/27 V @ Holton 7 p.m.
9/30 JV Home vs. Holton 4:30 p.m.
10/4 @ Sabetha 7 p.m.
10/7 JV Home vs. Sabetha 4:30 p.m.
10/11 V Home vs. Wamego 7 p.m.
10/14 JV @ Wamego 4:30 p.m.
10/18 V @ Royal Valley 7 p.m.
10/21 JV Home vs. Royal Valley 4:30 p.m.
10/25 V Home vs. Marysville Sr. Nite 7 p.m.
11/1 TBD — Away or Home
