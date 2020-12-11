Coach Brady Jasper
Steady improvement while fostering young players has been the recent trend for the Lady Red Hawks and seventh-year coach Brady Jasper. This could be the year that everything pays off, as the team won eight games a year ago and the junior varsity squad had a strong season of their own.
Clara Lindstrom and Sarah Madsen hit their junior seasons after All-League sophomore years. Lindstrom hopes to start strong this year, after having to bounce back from a volleyball injury throughout last season, while Madsen was a force in the post and could be the best front court player in the league. Kate Madsen returns as a senior to lead the team, and will be joined by Lindstrom, Bailey Pierce, Darcy Lierz and Josie Delaney in a strong back court group. Lakyn Leupold returns to pair with Madsen down low, where Callyn Pavlish and Makayla Pilcher will look for increased production off the bench.
The Lady Red Hawks hope to keep growing as their young experience turns into veteran leadership. The Big 7 is a notoriously tough league for ladies basketball, but Jasper and the Hawks feel like this is the season they are ready to make a move toward the top of the league.
After a few delays this past week due to COVID-related issues and the school being in remote learning, the Lady Red Hawks are set to hit the home court Friday night.
(Editor’s Note: Due to the Hiawatha schools being on remote learning until Dec. 9, team photos were not available by press time. Also due to COVID-related quarantines the schedule is subject to change.)
