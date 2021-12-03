Coach Brady Jasper
A 10-11 record and a loss in the first round of the sub-state tournament a year ago left the Lady Red Hawks short of reaching their goals for the season, but the team returns a ton of talent in 2021 will be gunning for the top spot in the Big 7.
Despite losing Kate Madsen, Callyn Pavlish, Makayla Pilcher and Mia Hull to graduation, the Hawks still return four starters, including 90% of the team’s scoring and 85% of its rebounding. Clara Lindstrom and Sarah Madsen are multiple-time All-Big 7 players and will key the team, along with fellow starters Lakyn Leupod and Darcy Lierz, and a few other players who provided depth last year that will see their roles increase, including sophomore Abby Elffner, who will see a major jump forward in her playing time this season.
Jasper believes this could be the best perimeter shooting team he has ever had, and will be hoping to see that translate into more three pointers and higher scoring and playing a faster brand of basketball, to go along with the always outstanding defensive effort his teams put forth. In his eighth season with the Red Hawks, Jasper knows that staying healthy and avoiding any serious injuries will be a big key to his team’s ability to vie for supremacy in the league.
