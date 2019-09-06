Coach Trace Woods
A new face will be on the sidelines for the Lady Red Hawks tennis squad in 2019, as Trace Woods takes over the program, but on the court, Hiawatha fans should expect to see same familiar faces from 2018, as the Hawks’ entire Regionals squad from last year will be back on the varsity courts.
Woods says his returning players have shown good work ethic so far, and he expects good leadership qualities from each of them as they help guide the team’s younger players this season. “There are several girls who are returning, and they are all coming in ready to work,” said Woods, adding, “If they can keep that work ethic through the entire season and inspire the younger kids coming in, this team will be very strong.”
The new coach is preaching positive attitude to his team. Woods says he wants each player to put up a better record than they did a year ago, and believes that having a good time and keeping an upbeat, team-centered outlook will help make everyone on the squad better as the season goes along.
Schedule
8/29 @ Hayden 3 p.m.
9/3 @ Marysville 4 p.m.
9/7 @ Seaman 9 a.m.
9/24 @ Perry 9 a.m.
9/25 @ Lafayette 9 a.m.
9/30 @ Atchison 4 p.m.
10/3 @ Bonner Springs 8 a.m.
10/11 Regionals TBA
10/18 State TBA
