Hiawatha Golf

Photo By Joey May

Hiawatha Golf: front (l-r) Mariah Simmons, Lainey Nelson, Mylia Rygaard, Kameron Winder, Junior Wahwahsuck, Blake Simpson, Drake Gonzales, Acacia Erdley, Kinsey Winters, Jana Vidal; back, Coach Gundersen, Paul Mueller, Garrett Morey, Matthew Monaghan, Blake Sangrait, Carter Peters, Aden Grathwohl, Alex Pyle. Not pictured: Jose Valencia and Lucas Lancas.

 By Joey May

Coach Gordon Gundersen

2023 will mark a decade at the helm of the Hiawatha golf program for Coach Gordon Gundersen, who will see varsity numbers increase this season. Availability will potentially be the team’s biggest question mark, as a handful of key dual-sport athletes will compete along with the team’s regular members.

