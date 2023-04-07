Hiawatha Golf: front (l-r) Mariah Simmons, Lainey Nelson, Mylia Rygaard, Kameron Winder, Junior Wahwahsuck, Blake Simpson, Drake Gonzales, Acacia Erdley, Kinsey Winters, Jana Vidal; back, Coach Gundersen, Paul Mueller, Garrett Morey, Matthew Monaghan, Blake Sangrait, Carter Peters, Aden Grathwohl, Alex Pyle. Not pictured: Jose Valencia and Lucas Lancas.
2023 will mark a decade at the helm of the Hiawatha golf program for Coach Gordon Gundersen, who will see varsity numbers increase this season. Availability will potentially be the team’s biggest question mark, as a handful of key dual-sport athletes will compete along with the team’s regular members.
Dalton Simmer and Joel Bryan were among the team’s top golfers a year ago that have graduated, while Blake Sangrait, Aden Grathwohl, Acacia Erdley, Drake Gonzales and Alex Pyle return with an eye toward climbing the ladder, while Matt Monaghan, Lucas Lancaster and Mariah Simmons will attempt to earn contributing roles for the team. On the days that the dual sport athletes compete, Gundersen said the Hawks will have a varsity team score, while on days of conflicts, there will be a lot of individual scores.
Gundersen has his team focusing on dealing with adversity this season, as they continue to grow as golfers. “Don’t let one bad shot ruin the day,” is one of Gundersen’s goals for the team as they hope to compete with the best of the best in the Big 7.
