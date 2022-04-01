Coach Curt Weldon
Optimism is once again the word of the hour for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team heading into the 2022 season. A core of players who saw extensive time a year ago are back, and Coach Curt Weldon believes this group of players, including 12 returning lettermen and 5 seniors, could be the group to make waves for the Red Hawk program.
Joel Bryant and Carson Gilbert will be one of the best 1-2 pitching combinations in the Big 7, and will be joined by fellow seniors Tyler Davis, Brayden Griswold and Jake Reiger. All-League junior Alex Rockey, who led the Big 7 in batting average a season ago, along with Xavier Oldham, Matt Monaghan, Carter Peters, Kade Pyle, Josh Smith, Camden Thonen and Memphis Wahwahsuck will all contribute this year.
“Our biggest asset this spring will be our pitching staff,” said Weldon. “With at least two pitchers in each class — our staff is rock solid and any one of them has the ability to start or close out a game.”
On offense, the team’s batting average improved by .040 points a season ago, and as a veteran group, Weldon sees his squad establishing a group that challenges opposing pitchers and creating an attitude that can compete at the top of the Big 7.
VARSITY SCHEDULE
APRIL 1 — Home vs. Horton 4 — Home vs. Perry 7 — @ Nemaha Central 11 — Home vs. Royal Valley 25 — @ Holton 21 — @ Marysville 25 — @ Holton 28 — Home vs. Sabetha MAY 2 — Home vs. Jeff West 5 — Home vs. Oskaloosa 16-19 — Regionals JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE APRIL 5 — @ Perry 8 — Home vs. Nemaha 12 — @ RV 26 — Home vs. Holton 29 — @ Sabetha MAY 3 — @ Jeff West 6 — @ Oskaloosa
