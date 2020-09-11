A strong season a year ago with very little attrition should mean big things for the Hiawatha cross country squad in Coach Becky Shamburg’s sixth season running the program. Madison Gilbert was the lone graduating senior among the girls and boys teams, and a handful of young runners will battle to contribute to the perennial long distance powerhouse.
Kade Madsen, Darcy Lierz and Emma Boswell are back at the front of the pack for the girls team, while seniors Justin Hodge and Christian Shaffer are a pair of seniors who will lead the boys. David Keo, Camden Bachman, Riley Gibbs and Felix McCartney will compete with seniors Ethan Pruitt, Jack Rosa and Mitch Bryan for spots in the top 7, while MJ Hageman and Graycen Ferris will battle to contribute to the top 7 on the girls side.
Shamburg said she is keeping her team focused on appreciating each practice and meet with no guarantees on a complete season. She says that keeping everyone focused on the meets directly in front of them should produce even more success, which will only make the team better as the season goes on.
