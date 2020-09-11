The Hiawatha Red Hawk football team will have a different look in 2020. Coach Michael Downard returns for year two, but some key names from recent years have graduated, leaving room for the next wave.
Tyler Brockhoff and Michael Moreno have led the offense for years, while Blake Gormley and Hunter Moore have held things down on the offensive line, but all have graduated. Alex Rockey got some valuable time under center a year ago with Brockhoff shelved for injury, while Joel Bryan Trent Kolb will take last year’s experience at wideout and build to fill Moreno’s production. Cody Nevels and Tyler Davis will likely split carries to lead the backfield, while Avery Meisenheimer is the line’s lone returning regular starter, where he will be joined by Peter Campbell, who earned time during injuries in 2019, and freshman Mavrik Shafer.
Downard believes the defense will be better than it has in recent years, but knows that developing strong line play will be key on both sides of the ball after the majority of last year’s line graduated. The majority of the Big 7 went to the playoffs in 2019 and the schedule is treacherous, but the Red Hawks have a chance to get off on the right foot against a Troy team that went 2-7 a year ago.
