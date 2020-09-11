2020 marks the start of another new phase in Lady Red Hawk tennis, as Coach Kelsey Hubin takes over for her inaugural season at the helm. In Hubin’s debut season, she is graced with five seniors on the roster to help guide the team. “My leaders are my seniors,” says Hubin, “Laurel Madere, Cynthia Law, Morgan Hurn, Trinidee Gifford and Ashley Snider.” Hubin says that group is the strength of the team, adding in one junior who will contribute this year.
With a different set of coaches each season, Hubin says creating consistency in expectations will be important to getting off to a quick start this year. The new coach says she wants her team to work hard and try their best, and is focusing on keeping positive if they get down early in a set.
“We have had two full weeks of practice,” says Hubin, “and they are all working hard and doing what is asked.”
(0) comments
