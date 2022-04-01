Coach Gordon Gunderson
Hiawatha Red Hawk is back for another season, and Coach Gordon Gunderson returns for his 10th season leading the program. The team has grown considerably, and after featuring just 4 competitors a year ago, Gunderson will have 13 golfers in 2022. Last year’s numbers limited the group’s ability to place as a team, while they will have that ability this season.
Mitch Bryan was lost to graduation, but Gunderson returns Dalton Simmer and Blake Sangrait who picked up quality experience a year ago. Joel Bryan, Jacob Rieger, Aden Grathwohl, Alex Pyle, Cameron Boswell, Drake Gonzales, Acacia Erdley and Maddy Simmons are all expected to step forward this season, and the coach said some of these golfers have played a lot of rounds in the past.
Gunderson wants his golfers to focus on getting better every day, and says that there will be plenty of competition and opportunity among the squad.
“We have 6 athletes dual-sporting, so there will be opportunities for some athletes to play at the varsity level, depending on the day,” he said.
Looking ahead, the coach has his sites set on qualifying the team for State, but on an individual level, knows that seeing every player slashing their score at each tournament is the path to a great season.
SCHEDULE
APRIL 8 — Hiawatha Invite 3 p.m. 8 — JV @ Sabetha 3 p.m. 11 — Varsity @ Sabetha 1 p.m. 11 — JV @ Hiawatha 3 p.m. 18 — @ Nemaha 3 p.m. MAY 2 — Home quad 3 p.m. 9 — JV League @ Jeff West 4 p.m. 11 — Varsity league @ Royal Valley 9 a.m. 16 — Regionals 23 — State
