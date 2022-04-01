Coach Cyndi Florence
New softball coach Cyndi Florence takes over a program that built a lot of momentum a season ago, but also one that must fill a handful of key positions on the field. The Lady Red Hawks finished 7-7 a year ago, and will look to build on that program for their new coach in the 2022 season.
1st Team All-Big 7 player Callyn Pavlish is gone, but All-Big 7 Honorable Mention outfielder Lakyn Leupold returns coming off of her best offensive season, and will be joined by players like Hannah Twombly and Darcy Lierz, who showed flashes of what they can do on the field a season ago. Quite a few girls saw action on last year’s varsity team, which should mean a team with plenty of experience will take the field hoping for a fast start to the year.
Like any other sport, the Big 7 is a notoriously stacked softball league, and the Red Hawks will need to build momentum early in the season, but Coach Florence will also keep the team’s focus on improving every day and playing their best baseball during the postseason.
VARSITY
APRIL 1 — @ Horton 4 — Home vs. Perry 7 — @ NC 11 — Home vs. RV 21 — @ Riverside 25 — @ Holton 28 — Home vs. Sabetha MAY 2 — Home vs. Jeff West
Junior Varsity
APRIL 5 — @ Perry 8 — Home vs. NC 12 — @ RV 22 — Home vs. Riverside 26 — Home vs. Holton 29 — @ Sabetha MAY 3 — @ Jeff West
