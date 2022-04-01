Coach Michael Downard
Michael Downard returns for his second season leading the Hiawatha Red Hawk tennis team, and brings a solid team to the courts, hoping to take strides forward in 2021. The Red Hawk team won the Atchison Invitational a year ago, but struggled to place as a team the rest of the season, so they will be looking for a more competitively balanced season.
Gone are varsity players Jack Rosa and Ethan Pruitt, but Tyler Meyers and Beckett Potter return with varsity experience, and Lyle Simmons is back and looking to compete at the varsity level, as well. Downard says that Carter Heiman and Meyers will serve as the team’s leaders, both coming in with experience, while Joey Meyer will also be battling for varsity time.
Downard credits his team for their closeness, and says he has a good group of kids that work well together.
“I think if our players play smart and continue to work hard and develop their skills, we should be a pretty competitive team by the end of the season,” said the coach, adding that he hopes to see a least a couple players qualify for the State meet at season’s end.
SCHEDULE
APRIL 5 — 9 A.M. Varsity @ Marysville *This meet site has been moved to Wamego 11 — 3 P.M. Vasity @ Marysville 13 — 3:30 P.M. Varsity @ Seaman 21 — 3 P.M. Varsity @ Marysville MAY 6 — Time and Location TBD Regionals
