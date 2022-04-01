Coach Ben Kettler

The Hiawatha High School track team appears to be on the rise, as seven competitors earned medals at the 2021 Kansas State track meet, and the team has grown by 35 percent, entering the season with 38 athletes — the biggest team in several seasons. Coach Ben Kettler is in his 13th year, and it could be lining up to be a very good one for the Hawks.

Adding to the team’s size means that Hiawatha will be able to fare better as a unit, adding depth to events and helping to fill out relays. Not only does this allow for more individual success, but that also puts the team in better position to place as a group and compete for meet supremacy.

The team is hard at work preparing for a long season, knowing all well how important this time of year is. Coach Kettler said his squad is focusing in on each individual improving every day, because if everyone is improving, good things will happen.

“We always talk with our kids about how the work you put in the early practices in March and April will pay off in the big meets at the end of May,” Kettler said.

SCHEDULE

APRIL 5 — League quad @ Nemaha

12 — ACCHS

19 — Hiawatha Invite @ Highland

22 — Rossville

26 — League quad @ Perry

29 — Seaman Relays

MAY 5 — Sabetha Invitational

12 — Sabetha-League

20 — Regionals TBD

27-28 — State

