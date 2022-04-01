Coach Art Vonderschmidt
The Hiawatha Trap Club is preparing for its fourth season of competition in 2022, under the leadership of Art Vonderschmidt, as well as a large group of assistants who help teach and guide their young competitors. The group has put together another solid team as it enters the season, and look to climb toward becoming one of the best programs in the state.
The team’s ladies topped the charts last season, with three Red Hawks finishing at the very top of the girls rankings. Jocelyn Dvorak, who finished 3rd in the state a year ago is gone, but Kaylee Hinton and Sydney Smith, who finished 1st and 2nd still have their senior season to compete. Hinton’s 23.2 season average led the 1A Conference 7 ladies, and fell just one point behind the overall female leader in the state, and 4th overall among women shooters. Smith finished with a 21.7 average. The pair will return as the team’s most decorated members, seeking to lead another strong campaign.
Learning gun safety and skills, the members of the Hiawatha Trap Club are gaining a lifetime hobby and competing at the highest levels in the state of Kansas. If 2022 is like any other season for the Hiawatha club, it will be yet another successful venture for the school’s newest sport.
