Year five for Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen at the helm of the Red Hawk volleyball team has the potential to be the best yet, as a pair of All-Big 7 performers are back, along with other strong players and some talented underclassmen that should make an impact.
Sarah Madsen and Clara Lindstrom return after All-League seasons as sophomores, and Coach Siebenmorgen says Brenna Diller returns looking stronger and better than ever. Lakyn Leupold, Sutton Diller and Josie Delaney will be expected to expand on their roles from a season ago, and Seibenmorgen says each one had a great summer.
Work ethic, balance and chemistry have the team in position to make a leap forward this season, says the coach.
“My players work harder than any group I’ve ever coached,” said Siebenmorgen. “We have a goal of winning a lot more games this year, and we absolutely have the players and the chemistry to make that happen.”
