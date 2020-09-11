Hiawatha Volleyball

By Joey May

Hiawatha Volleyball: front, from left, Madison Scott, Joanna Hyde, Aubrey Ferris, Samantha Klocke, Brenna Ward, Abby Kettler, Grace Morey, Maggie Pierce, Leah Kesler; middle,Sutton Diller, Clara Lindstrom, Sarah Madsen, Brenna Diller, Mia Hull, Lakyn Leupold, Bailey Pierce, Josey Delaney; back, Mgr Sydney Pederson, Mgr Sheridan Jones, Mgr Grace Jones, Shelby Shughart, Emma Bigham, Kylie Nelson, Hannah Twombly, Kyndra Lay, Abby Elffner, Makayla Simmons, Mackenzie Gormley, Grace Morey, Brynn Williams, Head Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen, Coach Nicki Mathewson, Coach Hannah Hoffman.

Year five for Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen at the helm of the Red Hawk volleyball team has the potential to be the best yet, as a pair of All-Big 7 performers are back, along with other strong players and some talented underclassmen that should make an impact.

Sarah Madsen and Clara Lindstrom return after All-League seasons as sophomores, and Coach Siebenmorgen says Brenna Diller returns looking stronger and better than ever. Lakyn Leupold, Sutton Diller and Josie Delaney will be expected to expand on their roles from a season ago, and Seibenmorgen says each one had a great summer.

Work ethic, balance and chemistry have the team in position to make a leap forward this season, says the coach.

“My players work harder than any group I’ve ever coached,” said Siebenmorgen. “We have a goal of winning a lot more games this year, and we absolutely have the players and the chemistry to make that happen.”

