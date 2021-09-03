Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen
The 2021 season has all the earmarks of a banner year for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad. As Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen returns for year six of her tenure at the helm of the Hawks, she brings an absolutely loaded roster into the year to take on the perennially-stacked Big 7 league.
Brenna Diller was a star for the team at the libero position in 2020 and is now playing at Ottawa University—her vacancy will be filled by younger sister Sutton, who sat out last season with an injury. All-Leaguers Sarah Madsen, Clara Lindstrom and Josie Delaney lead the team, with Abby Elffner and Lakyn Leupold returning as key middle hitters. Siebenmorgen calls out Bailey Pierce as the team’s most improved player heading into the season, saying she has worked on her weaknesses to the point they have become strengths.
After a 19-12 season in 2020, and with experience all over the floor, Siebenmorgen is hoping for a outstanding season from her squad in 2021.
“This team works together better than any team I have ever coached,” says Siebenmorgen. “They know exactly what they need to do to be successful in this tough league, and they have the talent to make it happen.”
The Lady Red Hawks have set their sights on a state tournament trip this season, and they have the motivation and skill to turn those hopes into reality.
