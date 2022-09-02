A Big 7 League Championship, as well as a top 5 ranking in the state throughout much of the season were sure signs of success in 2021. But the Lady Red Hawks were not satisfied, as the team took a tough loss in the Sub-State tournament brought a surprise early end to the season. Despite losing some all-time greats and outstanding players across the board, the Lady Red Hawks are a hungry team that hope to be a disruptive force in the Big 7 this season.
Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen returns for year 7 at the head of the program, and she brings back All-League players Sutton Diller and Josie Delaney, as well as Abbie Elffner, who will move from a varsity depth player to a key contributor. That group will be joined by Grace Morey, Brynn Williams and Hannah Twombly, as well as Maddy Simmons and Annika Reschke, who have been tearing up the JV ranks in recent seasons due to a roadblock of talent in the class ahead of them.
“Hustle and heart set us apart” is the team’s motto for the season, and Siebenmorgen says her players have practiced with that mantra in mind.
“There really is something to be said for the work ethic of these kids, mixed with the talent we have and their willingness to support each other as good teammates,” said Siebenmorgen, adding, “We are taking it one week at a time, focusing on each upcoming contest and working hard to get better each day.”
