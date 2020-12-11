Coach Chris Diller
The fledgling Red Hawk powerlifting squad enters this volatile season in just their second year as a team. The Lady Hawks placed 3rd at the Horton meet a year ago, and features key returners Brenna Diller, Ashlynn Henry, Callyn Pavlish, Sutton Diller, DJ Sample, Cody Nevels, Kate Madsen and Kiara Stone. Coach Chris Diller says the team has picked up quite a few new members of the guys team, and hopes to see the team take a leap forward this year.
The women’s team returns as the strength of the program, but all signs point to a more balanced squad in 2021. Coach Diller simply hopes his athletes have the chance to complete the season. After a shortened season last year due to COVID-19, the second year head man hopes to see his team of over 30 athletes show consistent improvements at meets, but most of all, he just hopes his team has the opportunity to complete their entire season.
