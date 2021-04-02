Coach Curt Weldon
The Red Hawk baseball team will miss out on four seniors that missed their final season, but head into 2021 in a unique situation.
“Despite the shutdown of our 2020 season, our core of seniors have been in the program for four years now and have contributed at the varsity level since their freshmen year,” said Coach Weldon.
Weldon said the experience of that group has proved pivotal this preseason, as they have become extra coaches on the field.
Alex Rockey, Gunner Smith, DJ Sample, Trent Kolb and Jayden Gibson headline that senior group. Weldon says Rockey, a starter at 2nd base since his freshmen season, has the tools to be a top player at the position in the Big 7, while Smith is a versatile player who helps the team in many ways, Sample is a strong outfielder with good leadership, Kolb is a solid glove and has a keen eye at the plate and Gibson is one of the fastest players on the field and is a nightmare for opposing pitchers on the base paths.
Those seniors will be joined by a slew of underclassmen who will contribute, notably Joel Bryan and Carson Gilbert, who Weldon believes could develop into one of the best 1-2 pitching combos in the league. The 4th-year coach says his team has high baseball IQs, and will utilize their speed to create pressure on their opponents, as they pursue their singular goal of the season—winning the Big 7.
Assistant coaches are Ryan Meininger and Ryan Van Peursem.
