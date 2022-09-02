The Red Hawk cross country team continues to log successful season after successful season during Coach Becky Shamburg’s 8-year run as the leader of the program, and this season is set up to be another strong campaign. After the boys team took 11th at State a year ago, the entire group is back, while the girls continue to retool and rebuild for their next big run.
Camden Bachman, David Keo, Camden Thonen, Jordan Hodge, Aden Geisendorf, Felix McCartney and Kacer Knudson all return from last season, after winning the Big 7 meet, taking 2nd at Regionals and 11th in State. They will be joined by Riley Gibbs and Carter Peters who return to the team after exploring other interests, as well as Jordan Moser, Ethan Henry and Gabe Joslin, who will compete every week with Shamburg’s returning varsity runners to be a part of the top 7 in each meet. The girls have six runners out, with MJ Hageman and Amarya Edie leading the squad and Kinsey Winters, Lexys Ruch, Natalie McGrew and Dani Morton looking to find their roles on the team.
Shamburg always keeps the team’s internal goals close to the vest, but it’s clear that the boys have some lofty expectations this year. With the team’s excellent returning leadership and depth, and the work put in this summer, the coach expects big things. On the girls side, Shamburg says her group has been working hard and know that they will have to compete at their best as they rebuild and hope to reach the next level.
