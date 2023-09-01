It is the 9th season for Coach Becky Shamburg at the helm of the Red Hawk cross country team, and it has been a successful run. With a State title under her belt to go along with a slew of league and regional titles, Shamburg has the team churning out hardware year after year, and will hope to keep that momentum rolling in 2023.
Last season, the boys took 1st place in the Big 7 League Meet and finished a solid 3rd at the State meet. Gone from that team are Camden Bachman, David Keo and Camden Thonen, which will leave the door open for both team leadership and for new competitors to contribute to a strong team. Jordan Hodge, Felix McCartney and Riley Gibbs all return, which provides a good groundwork for another successful campaign, and Clay Handke will immediately push to put miles in for the varsity squad. Shamburg said this group, having tasted success and with a big contingent of seniors, has a fire to leave their mark on the squad.
The girls lost one of their top runners in MJ Hageman, which will leave a void to be filled at the top of the team’s lineup, but Dani Morton, Kinsey Winters, Amarya Edie and Lexys Ruch all return, and Shamburg expects young runners like Bri Guilliams and Pauly Rockey will compete to run with the top team.
Shamburg said the team’s history of winning provides strong motivation to push forward for more success. “Because of our history of being successful, we all want to continue to work hard and do well for our past runners, for the present, and to continue to set the standard for our future runners.” To achieve that, the team began their groundwork over the se summer as they do every year. “We had a big group show up every morning at 7 a.m. to run,” said Shamburg, adding, “As long as we continue to work during the season then I think some good things are going to happen.”
The Lady Red Hawk crew is in a building year, but Shamburg said that the talent, athletes and numbers the team has puts them in a good position, and she is excited to see how the girls will compete once the season begins. The boys have very clear goals in mind for the 2023 year. With the historic Big 7 League coming to an end this season, keeping the League trophy in Hiawatha High School’s halls is important to the team. With a good track record a year ago and a group of strong runners returning, Shamburg said the goal of qualifying for and running well at the State meet is always on the horizon and in the back of their minds, as well.
Whatever comes of the season, Hiawatha’s long-time coach knows that the fabric of the team will continue to be tight-knit and ongoing. “The cross country team is one huge family that continues to support each other even after they have graduated.”
