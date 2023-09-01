Hiawatha FB

Hiawatha Red Hawk Football: front (l-r) Kaden Morton, Eli Hoschouer, Kaden Johnson, Maverick Schafer, Beckett Potter; second, Linus Hemmer, Connor Kettler, Bradyn Newell, Blake Simpson, Alex Pyle, Drake Gonzales, Cooper Handke, Tagen Diller; third, Gus Smith, Kameron Winder, Jose Valencia, Josh Monaghan, Tyler Willich, Karson Henry, Rhen Hageman, Sean Gentry; Jacob Gallagher, Rafe Schuetz, Marcos Contreras, Lane Kessler, Owen Pyle, Gabriel Johnson, Ethan Morton; Aaron Jenkins, Michael Jensen, Blake Parker, Haven Stevens, Skylar Arketa, Aiden Gormley, Xavier Beckham; Kamoah, Scott Gibson, Malachi Hoschouer, Victor Alvarez, Bryer Ferris, Alex Ross, Aden Ramirez.

Coach Michael Downard

When the Hiawatha Red Hawk football team takes the field this season, it will have a different look than the last few years, as the team will make some changes on both sides of the ball. After running the flexbone a year ago, the Red Hawks will run a pistol offense led by quarterback Tyler Willich, who returns from a torn ACL in the team’s first game a year ago. The defense will show a 3-4 front, and Coach Michael Downard said the group will focus on sound tackling and assignment-sound football.

