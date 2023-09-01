When the Hiawatha Red Hawk football team takes the field this season, it will have a different look than the last few years, as the team will make some changes on both sides of the ball. After running the flexbone a year ago, the Red Hawks will run a pistol offense led by quarterback Tyler Willich, who returns from a torn ACL in the team’s first game a year ago. The defense will show a 3-4 front, and Coach Michael Downard said the group will focus on sound tackling and assignment-sound football.
Stat-monsters Brandt Barnhill, Ashton Rockey and Josh Smith have graduated, which takes a good deal of explosiveness and experience off the board, but Downard is excited about the team he will field this year, as the Hawks look to improve on their 2-7 record from 2022.
Willich will lead the way for the offense, and has looked good coming back from injury. Tyler, who ran a 4.6 40-yard dash prior to his injury, is an athletic and heady junior. The team will miss his abilities on defense, where Downard says he may play his best football, but will see his snaps limited to maintain his health. Willich’s health and success as a dual-threat quarterback may be the team’s biggest single key to success as they contend with a grueling District schedule.
The team will be explosive on the edges, with Kaden Morton, Bradyn Newell and Connor Kettler providing speed and explosion, but with each bringing a different set of skills. Morton is rangy and athletic and could be work himself into a trusted target for 50-50 balls, while Newell’s versatility and savvy will help him navigate, and Kettler is a fast and athletic wideout who will move around the offense and will benefit from games started due to injury a year ago. The trio will also take up the majority of snaps in the defensive backfield, where they will likely be joined by sophomore Karson Henry.
Josh Monaghan will be the feature back in the team’s offense. Downard describes the junior rusher as a weight room warrior that will run with a physical style and be tough take down. Monaghan will also lead the linebacking group, joined by Blake Simpson, Cooper Handke, Alex Pyle, Gus Smith and Eli Hoschouer.
Both sides of the line could be a strength for the Red Hawks, as the group has size and some key experience. Beckett Potter and Mavrik Shaffer return as seniors, with Jose Valencia coming back as one of the most athletic lineman in the league. Kameron Winder and Lane Kessler each picked up some experience a year ago and will look to turn 2023 into their breakout year. Winder could see some time at tight end, depending on needs along the line, but both are big and strong and will be key to the team’s success this season.
Despite losing some of their key producers from a season ago, Coach Michael Downard and the Hiawatha Red Hawks have plenty of experience and talent back, and will look to translate that into success on the field.
