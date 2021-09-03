Coach Michael Downard
A 3-6 season in 2020 signaled improvement for the Red Hawks, as they had their most competitive season in a few years. Coach Mike Downard is back for season three as the leader of a program on the rise. Team leaders Alex Rockey and Trent Kolb are gone, but a deeper senior class and a collection of talented underclassmen will look to fill their roles as Hiawatha looks to continue their climb up the rankings of the Big 7.
Junior Brandt Barnhill will take over at quarterback for the Red Hawks, after winning a tight battle this summer against Cooper Jacobsen and Tyler Willich. Cody Nevel returns at running back after racking up nearly 800 yards a year ago, and will be joined by Tyler Davis and Xavier Oldham. Oldham, Barnhill, Davis and Nelson King will also patrol the middle of the field for the Hiawatha defense. The line should continue to get better with plenty of returning talent, while Joel Bryan, Carson Gilbert and Ashton Rockey will be the wide receivers that make the team’s spread offense dangerous. Coach Downard identified Kade Pyle and Josh Smith as a pair of juniors who will contribute in the defensive backfield this season, and the freshman Willich will be expected to make an impact in several different spots this season.
Downard knows that Barnhill’s ability to adjust to his new role quickly will set the tone for the team, this season, but says that the team’s running game will help ease the transition.
“We will rely on our o-line to help pave the way for our rushing attack,” said Downard, adding that quite a few players will get the opportunity to carry the ball this season.
The coach also said that attitude will play a big part in how the team fares, and has liked what he has seen so far, and knows that his players have lofty goals for themselves heading into a pivotal season.
