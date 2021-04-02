Coach Gordon Gundersen
An inexperienced team will be the challenge for 8th-year coach Gordon Gundersen. Seven golfers are out for the team, but only three have played the game before, which is highlighted as the team lost seniors Blake Gormley and Mason Ward, who would have helped the team.
Mitch Bryan, Blake Sangrait and Aden Geisendorf will join the lone returning member of the high school team, Dalton Simmer. Other players who will contribute this year include Fred Razor, Alex Starnes and Don Ingram. Gundersen says as the team may lack the ability to field complete teams as the varsity or junior varsity level, the group will focus on individual improvements, hoping to peak for regionals.
The repetition of daily practices will be a major key for Gundersen’s team, as experienced players will look to hone their skills, while newer golfers will work every day to prove themselves ready for competition. Despite a lack of experience on the team, the influx of new athletes bodes well for the future of the Hiawatha golf program.
