Coach Kelsey Johansen
The 2021 season will mark a new wave of talent across the field for the Lady Red Hawk softball squad and Coach Kelsey Johansen. The lost 2020 season would have only seen three seniors take the field, so a swath of new faces would have returned with experience this season, but instead will making their debuts.
Johansen and her coaching staff will look to seniors Callyn Pavlish, Emma Murphy, Mia Hull, Kyli Feldkamp and Makayla Pilcher to develop into veteran leaders on the field, despite jumping into their final seasons with just a handful of experience. The rest of the lineup will be populated with up and coming players seeking to earn their spots going forward.
While the Red Hawks face some uncertainty in a unique season, so will the rest of the Big 7, so Johansen will hope for quick progress as the season goes on. No matter how the early season goes for the Red Hawks, steady development could put the team in place for a strong postseason run.
