Coach Ben Kettler
The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team will look completely different than it did last time the team took the field, but with 26 athletes out for the sport, Coach Ben Kettler says the team will be relying on plenty of freshmen and sophomores to step in a make an immediate impact.
Coach Kettler says the biggest hurdle in returning after missing as season of competition is keeping kids interested and getting them back out for the sport, but noted that his team does have strong senior leadership, despite missing the seniors who could not compete a year ago.
“We have leadership that have been in the big meets and know how to prepare and will be great leaders for the younger athletes.”
Heading into the 2021 season, Kettler says that steady progress is the name of the game.
“We see success as always improving, and when that happens, good things come their way.”
