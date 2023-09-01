VB

Photo by contributor Allera Roberts

Hiawatha Volleyball: front (l-r) Madison Goode, Bella Haws, Kyndall Nelson, Anna Erdley, Remy Siebemorgen, Justice Smith, Isabelle Romine, Kylie Nelson, Mya Mendez, Paige Stover, Rhilee Eichner; middle, Paisley Clemens, Brylie Williams, Mariah Simmons, Taylor Waggoner, Kalli Scott, Taryn Keller, Kenzie Nelson, Kaeleigh Ruckman, Quinn Boye, Adison Williams, Claire Twombly, Lainey Nelson, Mylia Rygaard, Brenda Siebemorgen; Maddy Simmons, Grace Maze, Leah Kessler, Alija Contreras, Abby Elffner, Maggie Pierce, Annika Reschke, Acacia Erdley.

 Photo by contributor Allera Roberts

Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen

After a strong 27-9 season in 2022, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team is back this year and looking for another winning outing. Three college-level players are gone, as Josie Delaney, Sutton Diller and Brynn Williams are all playing at the next level this season--that shows not only some major losses, but also a program that is churning out high caliber players.

