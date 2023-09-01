After a strong 27-9 season in 2022, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team is back this year and looking for another winning outing. Three college-level players are gone, as Josie Delaney, Sutton Diller and Brynn Williams are all playing at the next level this season--that shows not only some major losses, but also a program that is churning out high caliber players.
Despite moving on from some special players, there is plenty of talent still in the system for Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen in her 8th season at Hiawatha. Abby Elffner is garnering serious attention after her unanimous All-League selection a year ago, making into lists of players to watch in the upcoming season. Elffner led the team in kills last season, and Siebenmorgen said the 6’1” senior is looking strong heading into the season as the team’s captain. Elffner is already signed to play college volleyball in 2024, and will be a player worth watching as she continues to grow into one of the best players in the state.
Sophomore Adison Williams will step into the role of setter, which was dominated by Delaney in recent years. While her predecessor changed the way the entire program views the position by blowing away every setting record in school history and finishing in the top 10 in the state for two seasons, Williams is eager to step up and her coach believes she can rise to the occasion. “She’s been working very hard and had several one on one practices with Josie over the summer,” said Coach Siebenmorgen, emphasizing, “She’s ready!”
Juniors Maddy Simmons and Annika Reschke will be counted on to add offensive presence to the varsity squad, while fellow junior Alija Contreras will lead the defense from the libero position. Leah Kesler, Maggie Pierce and Grace Maze are seniors that will get their first varsity minutes in 2023, and Siebenmorgen has faith in their ability to live up to the challenge ahead of them, while versatile sophomore Claire Twombly will round out the full-time varsity lineup as a capable front line player who can step in for a hitter at any time and make big plays at the net.
After turning the program around, Siebenmorgen’s Lady Red Hawks have finished with winning records in 5 of the last 7 years, and that will be the immediate goal again in 2023, as will finishing in the top half of the league.
“The Big 7 is tough again this year, just like every year,” said the coach, “So we know we have to be great each time we step on the court.” Of course with a mix of players that have not always played together will need to pick up a rhythm quickly. “Team chemistry will be important, as it usually is,” said Siebenmorgen, adding, “I’ve seen lots of great effort, hustle and encouragement among the group--[they are] good at pushing each other and holding each other accountable, and I think they’ll experience lots of success this season.
