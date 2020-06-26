Hiawatha Tire & Lube located at 1211 South 1st Street (at the intersections of Hwy 36 & 73). The shop has 6 full time employees and is managed by Brad Brockhoff. Hiawatha Tire & Lube offers a wide variety of tire sales, repairs and vehicle maintenance services.
They have built their tire inventory stocking everything from wheelbarrow tires to large ag tires to meet the needs of the diverse community. Handling the top-quality brands of tires such as: Cooper, Goodyear, Michelin & Firestone while having quality economy & used tires. And if what you are looking for is not in stock, special ordered tires can be installed as soon as the next day, getting you back on the road as soon as possible. Having a service truck, Hiawatha Tire & Lube can repair or replace tires at the customers location, making it ideal for local farmers & over the road customers.
If you are looking to have your vehicle serviced, the Full-Service oil change is the most requested service at Hiawatha Tire & Lube. With a Full-Service not only do you get a standard oil and filter change, but also a 22-point inspection; topping off all fluids, exterior light check, inspecting filters, and even vacuum out the interior of your vehicle. Last year the Five-Then-Free customer loyalty program was introduced, so far dozens of customers have redeemed their free oil changes. Other vehicle repair services include tire rotations, wheel balancing, computerized alignments, brake service, belt and hose replacement, diagnostic services, and shock/strut replacements, all with up to date tools and equipment.
Hiawatha Tire & Lube has recently expanded the customer waiting area. Giving customers a comfortable and spacious area to wait while their vehicle is being serviced. They also offer a FREE pick up and drop off service, allowing everyone to have a chance to have their vehicle serviced or repaired without ever having to step foot into the shop.
Hiawatha Tire & Lube’s motto is: “Where Experience Matters” giving customers the best quality service and products at competitive prices. For more information stop in the store and meet the team or visit them on the web at www.hiawathatire.com or on Facebook at Hiawatha Tire & Lube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.