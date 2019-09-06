Hiawatha Volleyball

Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen
Last season was definitely a year of ups and downs for the Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad. After winning only a pair of games in 2017, the team jumped to five wins in 2018, but the team and coach had much higher expectations for the year. Despite the rocky season, the play of two key additions, in freshman Sarah Madsen and All-League Honorable Mention Clara Lindstrom, helped the team build renewed hope for a strong 2019 season.
Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen brings her squad in 2019 with high hopes again, as her team will feature a balance of experienced upperclassmen and talented underclassmen who continue to force their way onto the floor. Helping the cause will be a thinned out upper echelon of the Big 7 League, as the majority of last year’s All-League squad has graduated out what has been a massively difficult league in recent years.
As with last season, Siebenmorgen has worked with her team on minimizing mistakes and playing fast. The hope for the Lady Hawks is that they can earn some early-season success and build on that momentum leading up to postseason play.
Schedule
9/5 Tri @ Nemaha Central w/Riverside 5 p.m.
9/10 Tri home w/Jeff West and RV 5 p.m.
9/14 Nemaha Central Tourney 9 a.m.
9/14 Marysville Tourney (C-team) 9 a.m.
9/16 C-team quad @ Falls City 5 p.m.
9/17 Tri @ Perry w/Baldwin 5 p.m.
9/21 Hiawatha Invitational Tourney 9 a.m.
9/24 Tri @ Holton w/Royal Valley 5 p.m.
9/28 D-West Tourney 9 a.m.
9/30 Tri @ Horton w/Falls City 5 p.m.
10/1 Riverside @ home 5 a.m.
10/8 Tri home w/Holton and Sabetha 5 p.m.
10/12 C-Team tourney at Perry 9 a.m.
10/15 Tri @ Sabetha w/Jeff West 5 p.m.
10/19 Sabetha Tourney 9 a.m.
10/22 Tri @ Perry w/Nemaha 5 p.m.
10/26 Sub-State TBD
11/2 State TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.