Hiawatha Volleyball

Photo courtesy of Deb’s Images

Hiawatha Volleyball: front (l-r) Grace Morey, Brenna Ward, Sutton Diller, Josie Delaney, Brynn Williams, Mackenzie Gormley, Sydney Pederson, Grace Jones, Abby Kettler, MJ Hageman and Graycen Ferris; second, Mgr. Mia Hull, Clara Lindstrom, Brenna Diller, Ashlynn Henry, Kaysi Overdick, August Koerperich, Maggie Saul, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Sammie Chartier, Sidney Johansen and Paige Stover; back, Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen, Mgr. Sheridan Jones, Mikayla Simmons, Emma Bigham, Sydney Smith, Kylie Nelson, Sarah Madsen, Lakyn Leupold, Kyndra Lay, Salaya Grier, Bailey Pierce, Gabby Siegel, Hannah Twombly, Assist. Coaches Kelsey Hubin and McKayla Cluck.

 Photo courtesy of Deb's Images

Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen

Last season was definitely a year of ups and downs for the Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad. After winning only a pair of games in 2017, the team jumped to five wins in 2018, but the team and coach had much higher expectations for the year. Despite the rocky season, the play of two key additions, in freshman Sarah Madsen and All-League Honorable Mention Clara Lindstrom, helped the team build renewed hope for a strong 2019 season.

Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen brings her squad in 2019 with high hopes again, as her team will feature a balance of experienced upperclassmen and talented underclassmen who continue to force their way onto the floor. Helping the cause will be a thinned out upper echelon of the Big 7 League, as the majority of last year’s All-League squad has graduated out what has been a massively difficult league in recent years.

As with last season, Siebenmorgen has worked with her team on minimizing mistakes and playing fast. The hope for the Lady Hawks is that they can earn some early-season success and build on that momentum leading up to postseason play.

Schedule

9/5 Tri @ Nemaha Central w/Riverside 5 p.m.

9/10 Tri home w/Jeff West and RV 5 p.m.

9/14 Nemaha Central Tourney 9 a.m.

9/14 Marysville Tourney (C-team) 9 a.m.

9/16 C-team quad @ Falls City 5 p.m.

9/17 Tri @ Perry w/Baldwin 5 p.m.

9/21 Hiawatha Invitational Tourney 9 a.m.

9/24 Tri @ Holton w/Royal Valley 5 p.m.

9/28 D-West Tourney 9 a.m.

9/30 Tri @ Horton w/Falls City 5 p.m.

10/1 Riverside @ home 5 a.m.

10/8 Tri home w/Holton and Sabetha 5 p.m.

10/12 C-Team tourney at Perry 9 a.m.

10/15 Tri @ Sabetha w/Jeff West 5 p.m.

10/19 Sabetha Tourney 9 a.m.

10/22 Tri @ Perry w/Nemaha 5 p.m.

10/26 Sub-State TBD

11/2 State TBD

