Coach Don Smith
The Horton Chargers are heading into the second season of Coach Don Smith’s tenure at the helm of the program, and after a 2-18 record last season, the group will look to build on the foundation of Coach Smith’s program that was built a year ago.
Noah Matthias, Thurman Keo, Jayden Oswald and Carter de los Santos are all graduated, but Trey Lockwood, Layne Mottin, Trevor Ottman and Ethan Miller all return, giving Smith a strong group to rely on, as players like Gannon Becker, Cooper Wischropp, Trent Ottman, Jack Allen, Kaden Smith and Chandler Newman all compete to earn varsity minutes and round out the team’s rotation.
Smith sees his returning producers as the team’s biggest strength, saying, “We have players coming back that have played a lot of varsity minutes—we have a core of upperclassmen who are willing to lead.” On the court, Smith is focusing his team on a more disciplined approach on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game.
