Coach Don Smith
A new era begins in the 2020-21 season for the Charger basketball team, as former Perry Lecompton head coach Don Smith takes over the program, hoping to turn things in the right direction after a recent string of rough seasons in Horton.
Trey Lockwood, Dutch Keo, Emery Negonsott and Noah Matthias returns as previous starters, while Coach Smith sees Layne Mottin, Ethan Miller and Trevor Ottman as potential break out players who should see more varsity time and contribute to the team’s turnaround.
“We need to get through the growing pains of learning a new system [and] focus on fundamentals and work toward progress benchmarks that will make us a better team,” says Smith. “He hope to be be fundamentally sounds while leaving everything on the floor,” added the new Coach, saying the team’s main focus will be, “Energy, energy, energy!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.