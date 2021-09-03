Coach Skylar Wikle
Year six in the run of Coach Skylar Wikle at the helm of the Charger cross country team sees the team with 12 runners heading into the season. Kierria Blacksmith, Maggie Heinen and Julia Lehew were strong competitors who will not be with the team this season, but Wikle returns a few runners with good experience, including last year’s breakout star, Maliyah Soto.
Soto returns, looking to have the best season of her career, along with Arwen Rush, and will be joined on the short-handed girls team by freshman Melinda Crismas. On the boys side, Trevor Ottman is a team leader, and Wikle said the energy and passion he brings to practices and meets is unmatched.
Coach Wikle expects the boys squad to put together their best season in years, while the girls could put up some outstanding individual efforts. Wikle preaches a positive attitude, and will lean on his upperclassmen to help set that tone, as the coach expects his athletes to respect the team, work hard and give maximum effort and being ready to go every day, keeping an eye toward goals the team has for the NEKL meet.
