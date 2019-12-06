Coach Kertis Keehn
After two seasons of declining win totals, 2019-20 could be a nice bounce back season for the Lady Chargers, as they return all five of their starters from a season ago and look to have some fresh reinforcements coming in the form of some talented underclassmen who should see court time this season.
Tommi-Anne McAfee and Maliyah Soto will be the team’s primary ball-handlers, as the pair of quick twitch guards got plenty of action a year ago. Charger seniors Kailea Smith and Maryanna Randall are two of the team’s primary scoring options and can play anywhere from the point guard spot to shooting forward. Tatum Lockwood headlines the team’s interior players, as the senor will look to refine her scoring touch to go along with her tough defense and hard-nosed rebounding abilities. Tabitha Banks, Madelyn Bruning, Carley Hammersmith and Maddy Stiron will round out the team’s interior depth.
The Lady Chargers played better at times in the second half of last season as they began to grasp Coach Kertis Keehn’s system. If the Horton squad can avoid some of the injuries that set them back a year ago, there is definite room for growth as they continue to master Keehn’s scheme and get increased input from new contributors as the season rolls on.
Basketball Schedule
12/6 @ Valley Falls V/JV
12/10 vs Jackson Heights V/JV
12/13 @ Maur Hill V/JV
12/17 vs McLouth V/JV
12/19 @ Pleasant Ridge V/JV
12/20 vs JCN V/JV
1/7 @ ACCHS V/JV
1/14 vs Oskaloosa V/JV
1/21-25 V Boys tournament @ Seneca
1/28-2/1 V Girls tournament @ Hiawatha
1/31 @ Hiawatha V/JV Boys
2/4 vs Valley Falls V/JV
2/7 @ Jackson Heights V/JV
2/11 vs Maur Hill V/JV
2/14 @ McLouth V/JV
2/18 @JCN V/JV
2/21 vs ACCHS V/JV
2/18 @ Oskaloosa V/JV
3/2-3/7 Sub-State
3/11-3/14 State
