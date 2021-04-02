Coach Zach Mendez
A clean slate can be a refreshing way to push the reset button for a high school program, and 2nd-year coach Zach Mendez has just that as the Chargers enter the season with 14 competitors who will be taking their first swings as members of the HHS golf team.
Of course, some tough times can come with inexperience, so Mendez will have his work cut out in molding the team into a competitive group. Losing the 2020 season puts the group even further behind, as Mendez admits that losing a season’s worth of repetition put a dent in his team’s progress. That said, Mendez likes the group he has, and said he expects each player to contribute through the process of the season.
The Chargers are focusing on getting better throughout the year, and Mendez says his squad has a special determination about them, wanting to get better and improve their golf game. With a young group, the coach says he just wants his team to keep an open mind, and improve every day, but most importantly to learn to love the game and have a good time.
