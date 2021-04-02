Coach Nick Dowell
Despite missing a season on the track, Coach Nick Dowell’s Charger track and field team continues to grow, as the school will field 40 athletes this season. Coach Dowell said the increase in numbers will be a big strength for the team, in what will otherwise be an uncertain season.
Not have a season last year was tough for the Chargers, admits Dowell, who says he is not sure who will step into leadership roles for the team this season.
“It’s hard to say, this year’s seniors were sophomore the last time we had a track season.”
But with increased numbers come increased odds of finding key contributors, and Dowell says that having many new athletes to work with will prove to help the team over the course of the season, as long as his runners, throwers and jumpers continue to improve each week.
