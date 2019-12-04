Coach Skylar Wikle
This season will mark year two of the re-formed Horton Charger wrestling team, and with the new season comes a new coach, as Skylar Wikle will step in to guide the program. Last year’s lone competitor, Tre Greene returns as a sophomore after a strong freshman campaign.
Greene will be joined by a handful of newcomers, in senior Dennis Rush, sophomore Casey King, and freshmen Alex Handke, Tabias Ballman and Bryson Greene. Wikle will count on his returning wrestler to provide leadership to those joining him. “I hope Tre can really step up since he has the most experience on the mat,” said Wikle, “I want him to be a leader and show the other athletes how to improve not only physically, but mentally and emotionally.”
Knowing that he has an inexperienced team, Wikle said that he wants his team to find a deep appreciation for the sport, while focusing on technique, conditioning and positivity. “We are really working from the beginning, trying to work on getting the reps in with some basic moves.”
Wrestling Schedule
12/14 @ Onaga
12/19 @ Perry Lecompton
1/24 @ Holton
1/25 @ Holton
2/1 @ Atchison
2/7 @ Onaga
2/22-22 Regionals
2/27-28 State
