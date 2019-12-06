Coach Josh Lutz
The early-going may be a rough test for the Horton boys basketball squad, as they attempt to work out who fits in where and play a brutal early slate. Five seniors are gone, but five more players return with varsity experience and Coach Josh Lutz is back for year two.
The Chargers may have less known scoring than a season ago, but should be a more disciplined team as they delve further into their new system. Quinn Gamino should be one of the team’s primary scoring options and will handle point guard duties, and fellow senior Noah Isaacs bolsters the backcourt, which should be a strength for the Chargers. Trey Lockwood could be another key scoring option for Horton in the post, where he will be joined by experienced front court players Noah Matthias and Braden Cowley.
Keehn says the team’s mentality in practice will dictate much of the season’s outcome. The second-year head man knows that his team has players who can compete, but that playing with the right mindset and limiting mistakes will be the real keys to the season.
