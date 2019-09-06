Coach Skylar Wikle
The Horton High School cross country program continues to grow under fourth year coach Skylar Wikle. After adding a junior high team in recent years, Wikle’s numbers are climbing, and five girls and five boys out this season (along with seven middle schoolers), he says it will be the first time he is able to field a full boys and boys girls team.
Three seniors graduated on the boys side, including last year’s lead runner, Skye Coversup. Denny Rush enters his senior year as the lone runner with varsity experience, and Wikle says he hopes Rush has grown by leaps and bounds throughout his career and has high hopes for his final season. Both the boys and girls squads will be filled out mostly by runners with no varsity experience, and the coach says it will be crucial that each member of the team contributes on a weekly basis.
Wikle stresses the little things when it comes to his teams goals—improving each week, staying positive and working hard—and says he hopes each of his runners develops a lifelong love of running. “There is a great sense of unity and comradery with the team, said Wikle, adding, “I hope everyone can step up, work hard and perform their very best to make improvements for our team.”
Schedule
9-7 @ Marysville 9 a.m.
9-19 @ Hiawatha 4 p.m.
9-26 @ Nemaha Central 4 p.m.
10-3 @ Horton 4 p.m.
10-5 @ Centralia 4 p.m.
10-10 @ Sabetha 4 p.m.
10-17 @ NEK Cross Country 4 p.m.
10-22 @ Jackson Hts 4 p.m.
10-26 @ Regional Cross Country 9 a.m.
11-2 @ State 9 a.m.
