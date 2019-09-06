Coach Mark Friess
Numbers alone led to a tough season for the Chargers in 2018, and as Coach Mark Friess returns for year two, the team will again battle with participation, but Friess is optimistic about a young team that has grown from a season ago.
The Chargers return the majority of their offensive line, and after the offense was unproductive a year ago, a new group of skill players will seek to take the next step in Friess’ spread system. Xander Monson and Trey Lockwood have been locked in a battle to determine the starting quarterback, though whichever player does not grab the job should still contribute heavily for the team. Tre Green and Dar Fee have received the majority of reps in the backfield, while Kyle Hammersmith leads the wide receiver corps. Friess hopes experience and depth helps up front on defense, as the line will be the strong suit on this side, as well, while the linebackers and secondary will need to find some playmakers in a hurry this season.
It is year two for the Chargers in a new system, which should help the team eliminate some mistakes, and while a limited roster hurt the squad in 2018, the experienced gained by underclassmen should benefit the Chargers this year. Horton’s schedule is not particularly daunting, but after a winless season a year ago, the Chargers’ goal remains to close the gap with the rest of their league and district.
Schedule
8-31 Football Jamboree w/Oskaloosa, McLouth
9-6 @ Jackson Hts 7 p.m.
9-13 vs. Valley Hts 7 p.m.
9-20 @ Troy 7 p.m.
9-27 vs. Nemaha Central 7 p.m.
10-4 vs. Maur Hill 7 p.m.
10-11 @ Pleasant Ridge
10-18 vs. Riverside
10-24 @ ACCHS
11-1 Bracket Game TBD
10-8 Regional 7 p.m.
10-15 Sectional 7 p.m.
10-22 Sub-State 7 p.m.
10-30 State 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.