Coach Zach Nelson
After a loss in the second round of sub-state to end last season, the Horton Lady Chargers graduated six regular contributors, so with a mostly fresh roster and a new head coach in first-year man Zach Nelson, the Lady Chargers will look like a brand new team in 2020-21.
Maliyah Soto, Tommi-Anne McAfee and Delanie Molt all played key varsity minutes last season, and that trio will be counted on to lead the charge in the new season while players like Kierria Blacksmith, Sierra Knutsen, Taytum Hooper and Mariah Geniuk will all be fighting for time and new roles in Coach Nelson’s new system.
In an already unusual season, the Lady Chargers were dealt another rough blow as Nelson had to quarantine away from the team for two weeks of the lead up to the season. Nelson has seen enough to gather that guard play will be the team’s strength this season, and plans to keep the team running up and down the court as much as possible. “The girls want to become a basketball family,” says Nelson, “and get better every day.”
