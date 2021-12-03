Coach Zach Nelson
This season will look quite a bit different for the Lady Charger basketball program and second-year Coach Zach Nelson, as the team graduated five members of last year’s team that went 8-10 and lost in the second round of the sub-state tournament. With a pair of key players back, Nelson will be looking for a lot of of production out of some new faces.
Maliyah Soto and Madison Stirton are Horton’s only returning rotation players from a season ago, and will be counted on to lead the way for the Chargers. Some combination of Tori Switch, Ashtyn Keo, Angelina Thomas, Kyndall Knudson, Kamryn Kabeah, Carly Hutfles and Piper Chartier will fill the key roles around Soto and Stirton. With that many players competing for minutes, the squad has the chance to be deep, if lacking some experience, and Coach Nelson says having a handful of girls who can play several different positions will give the team great versatility.
Coach Nelson says his squad is striving to be solid on the defensive end while remaining patient on offense and taking it one possession at a time.
“We want them to understand that focusing on the little things and staying positive builds the bigger pictures,” said Nelson, “The girls want to be closer as a group and help each other grow as a player and as a person.”
Schedule
12/03 Horton @ Pleasant Ridge
12/07 Valley Falls @ Horton
12/10 Horton @ JCN
12/17 ACCHS @ Horton
01/04 Horton @ McLouth
01/07 MHMA @ Horton
01/11 Oskaloosa @ Horton
01/14 Horton @ Jackson Heights
01/18 Horton @ McLouth Invite
01/21 Hiawatha @ Horton
01/25 Jackson Heights @ Horton
02/01 Pleasant Ridge @ Horton
02/04 Horton @ Valley Falls
02/07 Horton @ Falls City
02/08 JCN @ Horton
02/15 Horton @ ACCHS
02/18 Horton @ Oskaloosa
02/25 McLouth @ Horton
