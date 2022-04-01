Coach Zach Mendez
A new sport brings a lot of excitement, and for the Horton High School baseball team, their inaugural season has a buzz about it. Coach Zach Mendez moves over from the golf team to lead the new baseball squad, and has 27 players out to fill his roster.
While baseball may be new to Horton High School, several of the Chargers’ players have picked up recent experience playing with the Hiawatha ball club. Mendez recognizes the challenge, however, of getting many of his players up to speed after several years away from the sport — commenting that practice and repetition will be key to this team’s ability to be ready for the season.
What Coach Mendez does see, though, is the right mindset in his team, saying.
“The best strength I see is grit and a never-give-up attitude,” he said.
While the first season in the program will be an adventure, Mendez has his eye on the long term success of the team.
“My goal is to improve our fundamentals, knowledge and understanding of the game, to be better than the first practice and learn something new about the game every day.”
SCHEDULE
APRIL 1 – Horton @ Hiawatha 7 – Horton @ KCC
Tournament 12 – Horton @ Falls City 18 – Horton @ Burlingame 29 – Horton @ Burlingame MAY 9 – Horton @ McLouth
